Indian all-rounder Salim Durrani dies (48 characters)

Salim Durrani, a remarkable left-handed all-rounder who was the son of Hanif Mohammad’s coach and mentor Abdul Aziz, has died at the age of 88. Durrani, who was born in Afghanistan, played in 29 Test matches and was pivotal in India’s impressive victory over England in the 1961-62 series, taking 18 wickets in just two Tests.

Salim Durrani, a left-handed all-rounder and son of Abdul Aziz, Hanif Mohammad’s coach and mentor, passed away at the age of 88. Durrani was born in Afghanistan but later played for India in 29 Test matches. He was an instrumental player in India’s trouncing of England in the 1961-1962 series, where he took 18 wickets in just two Tests.

Durrani’s success on the cricket field was a result of his natural talent and hard work. He began playing cricket as a child and quickly showed his skills as a left-handed batsman and spinner. He was trained by his father and soon began playing for the Services team in India.

Durrani’s performances in domestic cricket caught the attention of the selectors, and he made his debut for India in 1960. He quickly established himself as an all-rounder, capable of scoring runs and taking wickets.

Durrani was a flamboyant player who loved to entertain crowds. He was known for his aggressive style of play and his ability to hit big shots. He was also a very effective bowler, with his left-arm spin causing problems for many top-class batsmen.

Durrani’s best performances came in the 1961-1962 series against England. In the first Test at Mumbai, he made a match-winning 85 in the second innings, which helped India to a famous victory. In the next Test at Kolkata, Durrani took 10 wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, which helped India to win the series.

Durrani’s success continued in the years that followed, and he played a key role in India’s victory over the West Indies in 1962. He also played a vital role in India’s famous series win in 1971 against England, where he scored a century in the first Test at Delhi.

Durrani’s contribution to Indian cricket was significant, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played for India. His legacy will live on in the memories of cricket fans around the world.

Source : @DrNaumanNiaz

Born in Afghanistan & son of Hanif Mohammad’s coach & mentor Abdul Aziz, Salim Durrani himself an astounding left handed all rounder has passed away, aged 88 years. He played 29 Tests & was instrumental in helping India trounce England in 1961-62 with 18 wickets in 2 Tests. pic.twitter.com/DyyiiwRzka — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) April 2, 2023

Born in Afghanistan & son of Hanif Mohammad’s coach & mentor Abdul Aziz, Salim Durrani himself an astounding left handed all rounder has passed away, aged 88 years. He played 29 Tests & was instrumental in helping India trounce England in 1961-62 with 18 wickets in 2 Tests. pic.twitter.com/DyyiiwRzka — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) April 2, 2023