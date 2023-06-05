Indian Athletes.: Top 10 Invaluable Indian Athletes: Risen Sports

Top 10 Most Famous Indian Athletes in the World

India is a country with a rich sporting heritage. Over the years, Indian athletes have excelled in various sports, including cricket, hockey, badminton, tennis, and many more. Here is a list of the top 10 most famous Indian athletes who have made a mark in the world of sports.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Considered as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar is a household name in India and across the world. He is the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI formats of cricket and has numerous records to his name. Tendulkar’s contribution to Indian cricket is immeasurable, and he is considered a role model for many aspiring cricketers.

2. Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh, also known as the Flying Sikh, was a legendary Indian athlete who specialized in sprinting. He represented India in various international events and won numerous medals, including gold at the 1958 Asian Games. Milkha Singh’s story of struggle and triumph has inspired many, and he is considered a national hero in India.

3. P. V. Sindhu

P. V. Sindhu is a badminton player who has made India proud with her achievements. She became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics in 2016 and followed it up with a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu has also won numerous other titles, including the BWF World Championships, and is considered one of the best badminton players in the world.

4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the current captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the best batsmen in the world. He has numerous records to his name and is known for his aggressive batting style and leadership skills. Kohli has led India to many victories in international cricket and is considered a modern-day cricket legend.

5. Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal is another badminton player who has made India proud with her achievements. She became the first Indian woman to win a medal in badminton at the Olympics, winning a bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. Nehwal has also won numerous other titles, including the BWF World Championships, and is considered one of the best badminton players in the world.

6. Mary Kom

Mary Kom is a boxer who has won numerous medals for India in international events. She is a six-time world champion and has also won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Kom’s story of overcoming societal barriers and achieving success in a male-dominated sport has inspired many, and she is considered a national icon in India.

7. Leander Paes

Leander Paes is a tennis player who has represented India in numerous international events. He has won numerous Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles and is considered one of the best doubles players in the world. Paes has also represented India at the Olympics and has won a bronze medal in singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

8. Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra is a shooter who won India’s first individual gold medal at the Olympics, winning the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Bindra has also won numerous other medals in international events and is considered one of the best shooters in the world.

9. Viswanathan Anand

Viswanathan Anand is a chess player who has won numerous titles in international events. He has been the World Chess Champion on five occasions and is considered one of the greatest chess players of all time. Anand’s contribution to Indian chess has been immense, and he has inspired many young chess players in the country.

10. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is a former cricketer who is considered one of the best opening batsmen in the history of the game. He scored over 10,000 runs in Test cricket and was the first batsman to achieve this feat. Gavaskar’s contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, and he is considered a role model for many aspiring cricketers.

Conclusion

These are the top 10 most famous Indian athletes who have made a mark in the world of sports. They have inspired many with their achievements and have brought glory to India on the international stage. Their contribution to Indian sports cannot be measured, and they will always be remembered as legends in their respective fields.

