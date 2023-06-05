“Indian bowler most wickets WTC”: The Top 5 Bowlers with the Most Wickets in WTC: Who Holds the Record for Most Wickets among Indian Bowlers?

Top 5 Most Wickets in WTC

The World Test Championship (WTC) is a prestigious tournament that brings together the world’s best cricket teams to compete for the title of world champion. The tournament began in 2019 and has since seen some outstanding performances from players across different teams. In this article, we look at the top 5 most wickets in WTC and which Indian bowler has the most wickets in the tournament.

1. Pat Cummins (Australia) – 70 wickets

Pat Cummins, the Australian fast bowler, leads the list of most wickets in WTC with 70 wickets in 14 matches. Cummins has been in exceptional form in the tournament and has played a crucial role in Australia’s success. He has an average of 21.51 and a strike rate of 46.2, making him one of the most effective bowlers in the tournament.

2. Stuart Broad (England) – 69 wickets

Stuart Broad, the English fast bowler, is second on the list with 69 wickets in 17 matches. Broad has been a consistent performer for England in the WTC and has played a crucial role in their success. He has an average of 21.77 and a strike rate of 47.4, making him one of the most effective bowlers in the tournament.

3. Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 56 wickets

Tim Southee, the New Zealand fast bowler, is third on the list with 56 wickets in 14 matches. Southee has been a vital cog in the New Zealand bowling attack and has played a crucial role in their success in the WTC. He has an average of 22.96 and a strike rate of 49.2, making him one of the most effective bowlers in the tournament.

4. Mohammed Shami (India) – 56 wickets

Mohammed Shami, the Indian fast bowler, is tied with Tim Southee on the list with 56 wickets in 14 matches. Shami has been one of India’s most consistent performers in the tournament and has played a crucial role in their success. He has an average of 22.96 and a strike rate of 47.9, making him one of the most effective bowlers in the tournament.

5. Neil Wagner (New Zealand) – 49 wickets

Neil Wagner, the New Zealand fast bowler, is fifth on the list with 49 wickets in 14 matches. Wagner has been a vital cog in the New Zealand bowling attack and has played a crucial role in their success in the WTC. He has an average of 24.83 and a strike rate of 50.7, making him one of the most effective bowlers in the tournament.

Which Indian bowler has most wickets in WTC?

As mentioned earlier, Mohammed Shami is the Indian bowler with the most wickets in WTC. Shami has been a consistent performer for India in the tournament and has played a crucial role in their success. He has been effective with both the new ball and the old ball and has troubled batsmen with his pace and swing.

Shami’s best performance in the WTC came against Bangladesh in November 2019 when he picked up 7 wickets for just 58 runs. He followed it up with another impressive performance against Australia in December 2019, where he picked up 5 wickets in the first innings.

In conclusion, the WTC has seen some outstanding performances from bowlers across different teams. Pat Cummins leads the list of most wickets in WTC, followed by Stuart Broad and Tim Southee. Mohammed Shami is the Indian bowler with the most wickets in WTC and has been a consistent performer for India in the tournament. With the tournament set to resume in June 2021, it will be interesting to see how these bowlers perform in the final phase of the WTC.

WTC bowling records Top wicket-takers in WTC Indian bowlers in WTC Jasprit Bumrah WTC wickets Most wickets in WTC by an Indian bowler

News Source : Benefit of you

Source Link :Top 5 Most Wickets in WTC | Which Indian bowler has most wickets in WTC/