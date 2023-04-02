Indian cricketer Salim Durani dies aged 88.

At 88 years old, the renowned Indian cricketer SALIM DURANI has passed away. He was the earliest recipient of the Arjuna award among cricketers. Throughout 1960 to 1973, he was featured in 29 Test matches, where he showcased his ability as an all-rounder with his exceptional bowling and left-handed batting skills that were particularly impressive for his six-hitting abilities.

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passed away on April 2, 2023, at the age of 88. Durani is known to be the first cricketer to receive the Arjuna award given by the Indian Government. He was a cricketer who played in 29 Test matches from 1960 to 1973. An all-rounder, Durani was famous for his six-hitting abilities and was considered one of the most talented left-handed batsmen of his time.

Born on December 8, 1934, Salim Durani was a skilled cricketer who represented the Indian cricket team for over a decade. He made his debut in 1960, playing against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. During his career, he played a total of 29 Test matches and scored 1210 runs with an average of 25.11. He was also a talented bowler, taking 75 wickets with an average of 35.53.

Durani was a true all-rounder who played a significant role in the Indian cricket team’s success during his time. He played a key role in India’s historic series win against England in 1961-62. His all-round performance in that series helped India secure their first-ever Test win in England.

Durani was well-known for his six-hitting abilities, and he was a fierce competitor on the field. He played with passion and determination, and his contributions to Indian cricket have been invaluable. His performances on the field have left a lasting impact on cricket fans across the globe.

After his retirement, Durani continued to remain involved in cricket as a commentator and mentor. He was a respected figure in the cricketing community and was loved by fans around the world.

Durani’s passing has been mourned by the cricketing community, who remember him as one of India’s finest all-rounders. His contributions to Indian cricket have left a lasting impact, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers for years to come.

In conclusion, Salim Durani was a true legend of Indian cricket, and his passing is a great loss to the cricketing world. He will be remembered as one of the greatest all-rounders of his time and a true ambassador of the sport.

