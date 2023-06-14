Indian girl from Hyderabad stabbed to death in London, Brazilian flatmate suspected

Brazilian flatmate : Indian girl from Hyderabad stabbed to death by Brazilian flatmate in London

A 27-year-old Indian woman from Hyderabad was allegedly stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate in Wembley on Tuesday, leading to swift arrests by the London Metropolitan Police. A photo of the victim is shown above.

News Source : The Tribune India

