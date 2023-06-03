Indian Kachori Recipe: Make Delicious Aloo Pyaaz Kachori at Home with This Simple Dil Se Indian Recipe

Kachoris – A Popular Indian Snack

Kachoris are a popular Indian snack that originated in the state of Rajasthan. These delicious deep-fried snacks are filled with a spicy mixture of vegetables and spices and are enjoyed by people all over the country. Kachoris are known to be introduced by Marwaris, who developed and established them throughout the nation.

Aloo pyaaz ki kachori is one of the most popular varieties of kachori and is a favourite among street food lovers. It is a crispy and flavourful snack that is perfect for family gatherings and parties. Aloo pyaaz ki kachori is usually served with tamarind or green chutney and is best enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee.

The recipe for aloo pyaaz ki kachori is quite simple and easy to make at home. All you need is some all-purpose flour, boiled mashed potatoes, chopped onions, spices, and oil. Here is a step-by-step guide to making aloo pyaaz ki kachori:

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

3 boiled mashed potatoes

2 chopped onions

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp roasted cumin seeds

2 chopped green chillies

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

2-3 tbsp oil

1 tbsp ghee

Salt as per taste

Method:

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, add maida with 1 tbsp of ghee and knead it well to make a perfect dough. When the dough is perfectly kneaded, set it aside. Then heat some oil in a pan. Next, add cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and chopped onion and green chillies. Mix thoroughly. Next, add the mashed, cooked potatoes with red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, mango powder (amchoor), dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi), and salt as per your taste. Combine everything thoroughly, then mash the boiled potatoes with a spatula. Divide the dough and roll it into little balls and roll it. Next, spoon one tablespoon of aloo pyaaz filling into the middle of each ball. Fold the dough using your fingers, then press it to form a kachori. At this point, heat some oil in a deep pan over medium flame. Add the kachoris once the oil is heated enough, and fry them until they are golden brown. Once the kachoris are done, serve them with mint or coriander chutney and a cup of tea.

In conclusion, aloo pyaaz ki kachori is a delicious and easy-to-make snack that is loved by people all over India. It is perfect for family gatherings, parties, or even as a mid-day snack. So, next time you’re in the mood for some crispy and flavourful street food, try making aloo pyaaz ki kachori at home.

