Indian Khajor Recipe: Recipe for Delicious Indian Khajor or Shakar Pare with a Perfect Crunch and Sweetness

Crunchy and Sweet Indian Khajor or Shakar Pare Recipe

Indian snacks are known for their delicious taste and unique flavor. One such snack is Khajor or Shakar Pare. These crunchy and sweet treats are perfect for tea-time or as a snack anytime. Here is a simple recipe to make Khajor or Shakar Pare.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of all-purpose flour

– 1 tablespoon of semolina

– 1 tablespoon of ghee

– 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar

– 1/4 teaspoon of salt

– 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

– 1/4 cup of milk

– Oil for frying

– 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder (optional)

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, add the all-purpose flour, semolina, salt, and baking powder. Mix well. Add ghee to the dry ingredients and mix until it resembles bread crumbs. Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder (if using), and milk to the mixture. Knead the dough until it is smooth and soft. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. After resting, knead the dough for a minute and divide it into small equal-sized balls. Roll each ball into a thin sheet. Cut the sheet into small diamond shapes using a knife or cookie cutter. Heat oil in a deep frying pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the diamond-shaped cut dough pieces to the oil in small batches. Fry the pieces on medium heat until they are light golden brown. Remove the fried Khajor or Shakar Pare from the oil and place them on a paper towel to absorb excess oil. Once the Khajor or Shakar Pare are cool, store them in an airtight container.

Serve the crunchy and sweet Khajor or Shakar Pare with a cup of tea or coffee.

Conclusion:

Khajor or Shakar Pare are a traditional Indian snack that is easy to make and delicious to eat. The combination of semolina, flour, and ghee make the Khajor or Shakar Pare crunchy and the addition of powdered sugar and cardamom powder make them sweet and flavorful. This tasty snack is perfect for any occasion and can be stored for a few days in an airtight container. So, next time you are in the mood for a sweet and crunchy snack, try making Khajor or Shakar Pare at home.

News Source : Saher Recipes

Source Link :Crunchy and Sweet Indian Khajor or Shakar Pare Recipe/