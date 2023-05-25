Indian man mistaken for thief fights for justice after 54 days in jail

Thajudheen, victim of mistaken identity, fights for justice and compensation : Indian man mistaken for thief spends 54 days in jail

Thajudheen, an Indian man from Kerala, was mistakenly arrested for a theft crime in 2018 after police used CCTV footage to identify him as the culprit. Despite having an alibi and evidence proving his innocence, he spent 54 days in jail before eventually being cleared. Thajudheen’s experience is not uncommon in India, where the rapid rise in the use of security cameras and other surveillance tools has led to concerns about possible human rights violations. Thajudheen is now fighting for compensation from the police and has co-authored a book with journalist Shevlin Sebastian to bring attention to the issue.

News Source : Ashraf Padanna – Reporter, Trivandrum, Kerala

