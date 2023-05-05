Indian-origin brothers killed Today : Indian-American brothers murdered in US; fellow citizen taken into custody

Indian-Origin Brothers Shot Dead in Oregon: Possible Homicide

In a tragic incident, two Indian-origin brothers were shot dead by a compatriot in the US state of Oregon. The incident took place on Wednesday when 21-year-old Jobanpreet Singh shot and killed two men in their 20s in a strip mall in Portland city, according to KGW news channel.

The identities of the victims were not released by the police. However, Kamal Singh, an owner of a tobacco shop across the mall, said he believed the two victims were his cousins. The two men were brothers and in their 20s, Singh said.

“We just talked this morning,” he said of his cousins. “My employee called and said something was wrong. There’d been a shooting,” The Oregonian newspaper quoted him as saying.

Jobanpreet Singh was detained at the scene on two counts of first-degree murder and booked into a detention center, police said on Thursday. He made a brief appearance in court for an arraignment, entering an initial plea of not guilty on both murder charges, the local media reported.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, but police are investigating the case as a possible homicide. Tanus Allen, who works at a company across the street, said he was sitting in the store when he heard some type of argument and yelling.

“Then all of a sudden, I heard shots and I looked up and I saw the two men fall,” he said.

The killings bring the city’s homicide toll to 30 so far this year, compared with 35 at this time last year, according to the report.

This tragic incident has once again raised concerns over gun violence in the United States. Gun violence has been a major issue in the country for years, with mass shootings and high rates of homicides and suicides. The country has been witnessing a surge in gun violence in recent years, with several incidents of mass shootings being reported across the country.

The incident has also sent shockwaves among the Indian-American community, which has been the target of several hate crimes in recent years. The community has been calling for stricter gun laws and measures to tackle hate crimes in the country.

In conclusion, the killing of two Indian-origin brothers in Oregon is a tragic incident that has once again highlighted the need for stricter gun laws and measures to tackle hate crimes in the United States. The incident has sent shockwaves among the Indian-American community and calls for justice for the victims are growing louder.

