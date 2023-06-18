Indian-origin man Aravind Sasikumar stabbed to death in London, suspect charged with murder: Police

Aravind Sasikumar – victim name : Indian-origin man Aravind Sasikumar stabbed to death in London, suspect charged with murder

A man of Indian origin, aged 38, was fatally stabbed in London on Friday, as reported by the Metropolitan Police. This incident occurred just two days after knife attacks in the United Kingdom that resulted in the deaths of a British Indian teenager and a student from Hyderabad. The victim, identified as Aravind Sasikumar, was found with knife injuries on June 16th and died early on Friday. A man named Salman Salin, aged 25, has been charged with his murder. Sasikumar’s family has been informed and is being supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. The recent string of knife attacks across the UK has resulted in the deaths of British Indian teen Grace O’Malley Kumar, 19, and 27-year-old Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad in two separate incidents. Kontham was stabbed to death at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley in north London on June 14th, while Kumar was killed in a knife attack on the same day.

