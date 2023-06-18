Preet Vikal : Indian-origin man sentenced to prison for raping woman in Cardiff

A 20-year-old man of Indian origin, Preet Vikal, has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for raping a woman in Cardiff. CCTV footage showed Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and across his shoulders in Cardiff city centre in June last year. An exchange of Instagram messages between Vikal and the victim also helped identify and arrest him. Vikal has been ordered to serve two-thirds of the sentence in custody and the remaining time on license or under strict parole conditions. Detective Constable Nick Woodland of South Wales Police described Vikal as a dangerous individual who took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable woman. The victim was left shaken, unable to sleep, and feeling guilty. South Wales Police urged victims to report sexual assaults regardless of when they happened.

News Source : PTI

