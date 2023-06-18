Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, following recent knife attacks

Posted on June 18, 2023

A man of Indian origin, aged 38, was fatally stabbed in London. This comes shortly after two disturbing incidents of knife attacks in the UK, resulting in the deaths of a British-Indian teenager and a Hyderabad student.

