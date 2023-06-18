Aravind Sasikumar – focus keyword including victim name : Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, suspect charged with murder

A man of Indian origin was fatally stabbed in London on Friday, just two days after a Brazilian man stabbed a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad who was studying in the UK. The Metropolitan Police stated that Aravind Sasikumar, 38, was found with knife wounds in a residential property on Southampton Way, Camberwell, and died at the scene at 1.31am. Salman Salim, 25, was charged with his murder the following day and appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court. The death is the latest in a series of knife attacks across the UK, which have included the murders of British Indian teenager Grace O’Malley Kumar and Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad.

News Source : India Today World Desk

London knife crime Indian-origin homicide London safety concerns Crime in the UK UK policing and security