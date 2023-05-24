Indian-origin Sai Varshith Kandula charged with threatening US President Joe Biden after truck crash near White House

Sai Varshith Kandula : Indian-origin Sai Varshith Kandula charged with threatening US President after truck crash near White House

A 19-year-old Indian-origin man, Sai Varshith Kandula, drove a rented box truck into security barriers near the White House on Monday evening (US time) and was detained by the Secret Service. He was charged with threatening to harm US President Joe Biden after the “deliberate” crash. The US Park Police stated that Kandula faces a battery of charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president, or a family member. No weapons were found inside the truck, but a Nazi swastika flag was found by investigators. The truck crash caused no injuries, and President Joe Biden’s exact location at the time of the crash was unclear. Kandula later confessed to Secret Service agents that he flew from St. Louis on a one-way ticket, intending to “seize power” from the government and be put in charge of the nation. He said he would “kill the President if that’s what I have to do” and bought the Nazi flag online because he admires the Nazis’ “great history” and “authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one world order.”

News Source : India Today World Desk

