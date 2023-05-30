Indian-origin student Jude Chacko shot dead during robbery attempt in Philadelphia

Jude Chacko, victim : Indian-origin student shot dead during robbery attempt in Philadelphia
An Indian-origin student from Kerala was fatally shot during a robbery attempt in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the US. The victim, Jude Chacko, was a 21-year-old student who also worked part-time. According to reports, two unknown assailants attacked him while he was returning from work and attempted to rob him. During the confrontation, the attackers shot him, causing a fatal bullet injury. Chacko’s parents had migrated to America from Kollam district in Kerala, 30 years ago. This is the second such incident in America this year, after a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead at a fuel station in Ohio.
Read Full story :US News: Indian-origin student returning from work shot dead in robbery attempt, second incident in 40 days in America/
News Source : Satlok Express
