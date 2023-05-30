Indian-origin student Jude Chacko shot dead during robbery attempt in Philadelphia

Jude Chacko, victim : Indian-origin student shot dead during robbery attempt in Philadelphia

An Indian-origin student from Kerala was fatally shot during a robbery attempt in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the US. The victim, Jude Chacko, was a 21-year-old student who also worked part-time. According to reports, two unknown assailants attacked him while he was returning from work and attempted to rob him. During the confrontation, the attackers shot him, causing a fatal bullet injury. Chacko’s parents had migrated to America from Kollam district in Kerala, 30 years ago. This is the second such incident in America this year, after a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead at a fuel station in Ohio.

News Source : Satlok Express

Indian-origin student murder in America Robbery attempt kills Indian student in US Crime against Indian students in America Increase in violence against Indian students in US Safety concerns for Indian students in America