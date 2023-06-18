Indian-origin student sentenced to over 6 years for raping intoxicated woman in Wales

Preet Vikal – focus keyword : Indian-origin student sentenced to 6 years for rape of intoxicated woman in Wales

A young man of Indian origin, aged 20, has been sentenced to over six years in prison for raping a woman who was “intoxicated” while out with friends in Wales last year. Preet Vikal was caught on CCTV carrying the woman through Cardiff city centre and has since admitted to the rape. A police officer described him as a “dangerous individual” who took advantage of a vulnerable woman. Vikal, an engineering student, will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody and the rest on licence. The victim was unable to give consent, according to prosecutor Matthew Cobbe. Vikal also took a photograph of her on his bed.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

