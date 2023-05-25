Sai Varshth Kandula (suspect) : Arrest of Indian-origin suspect planning to assassinate US President Joe Biden

A suspect of Indian origin has been apprehended by security forces for plotting to assassinate US President Joe Biden. The individual deliberately drove a truck into a safety barrier located in White House Park and then stood on the road, shouting. The security forces acted swiftly and arrested the 19-year-old suspect. The suspect confessed to entering Washington with the intention of taking over the US government and had planned the assassination attempt for six months. The suspect is being investigated for other potential crimes, including the assassination of Joe Biden. The incident highlights the animosity some individuals from South Asian countries, including India, hold towards the US due to its policies of unnecessary interference. This is not the first time that extremists from Afghanistan and India have threatened the life of the American president.

News Source : MM News

