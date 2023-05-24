Indian origin teen Sai Varshith Kandula arrested for crashing truck into White House barriers

Sai Varshith Kandula : Indian-origin teen Sai Varshith Kandula arrested for crashing truck into White House security barriers

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old of Indian origin, was arrested after he crashed a truck into the security barriers outside the White House in Washington DC on May 22. The incident led to nearby hotels being evacuated as a precaution, though no injuries were reported. Kandula was apprehended at the scene and a Nazi flag was reportedly discovered in the back of his truck. Kandula allegedly expressed admiration for Nazis and a desire to take charge of the country. He has been charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member.

News Source : TNM Staff

