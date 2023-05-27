Indian School Road shooting today : Shooting at 35th Avenue and Indian School Road leaves woman with severe injuries

Shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road leaves woman with severe injuries today 2023.

A woman was seriously injured after being shot in west Phoenix early on Saturday. Police were called to the scene at 35th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 1 am and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been stabilized. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and an investigation is ongoing.

