Indian School Road shooting today : Shooting at 35th Avenue and Indian School Road leaves woman with severe injuries

Posted on May 27, 2023

Shooting near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road leaves woman with severe injuries today 2023.
A woman was seriously injured after being shot in west Phoenix early on Saturday. Police were called to the scene at 35th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 1 am and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been stabilized. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and an investigation is ongoing.

News Source : ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix (KNXV)

