Indian student sentenced to over 6 years for rape of woman he carried home on CCTV

Posted on June 18, 2023

Indian student sentenced for rape of woman he carried home on CCTV : 20-year-old Indian student sentenced to over 6 years for rape of woman he carried home on CCTV

According to authorities, a young Indian student, who was caught on camera taking a woman home to rape her in June of last year, has been sentenced to over six years in prison. The accompanying picture shows the offender.

News Source : The Tribune India

