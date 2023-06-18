Indian student sentenced to over six years in prison for raping inebriated woman in UK

Preet Vikal (suspect) : Indian student sentenced to six years for raping woman in UK
A 20-year-old Indian student studying in the UK has been sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders’ institution for raping an intoxicated woman whom he had brought home. Preet Vikal was captured on CCTV carrying the victim out of the city centre and to a property where he raped her. Vikal had met the woman while she was out with friends on June 3, 2022. He admitted to the rape. The woman read a statement during Vikal’s sentencing, saying that she did not go out for five months after the incident and struggled to pretend she was okay. The accused will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody and the remainder on licence.
News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM
