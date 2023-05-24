“Indian Style Chicken Pasta Recipe”: Indian-Style Chicken Pasta: A Quick and Delicious Recipe

Desi Indian Style Chicken Pasta | Quick and Delicious Pasta Recipe

Introduction

Pasta is a popular Italian dish that has become a staple in many Indian households. Over the years, Indians have added their own twist to pasta by incorporating Indian spices and flavors. One such dish is the Desi Indian Style Chicken Pasta. It is a quick and easy recipe that is perfect for a weekday dinner or a weekend lunch.

Ingredients

1 pound chicken breast, cut into small pieces

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1 cup tomato puree

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Salt to taste

1 pound pasta

Instructions

Start by cooking the pasta in a large pot of boiling water according to the package instructions. Once cooked, drain the water and set the pasta aside. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic and saute until the onion is translucent. Add the chicken breast pieces to the skillet and cook until they are no longer pink. Next, add the ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala to the skillet. Stir well and cook for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant. Add the tomato puree to the skillet and stir well. Allow the mixture to cook for about 5 minutes until the puree is well incorporated with the spices and chicken. Pour in the heavy cream and stir well. Cook for another 5 minutes until the sauce thickens and the chicken is coated well with the sauce. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and stir well until the pasta is coated well with the sauce. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the pasta is heated through. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve hot.

Conclusion

Desi Indian Style Chicken Pasta is a quick and delicious recipe that is perfect for those who love pasta and Indian spices. The recipe is easy to follow and can be made in under 30 minutes. The combination of pasta, chicken, and Indian spices makes it a perfect comfort food that can be enjoyed by everyone. Try this recipe today and enjoy a perfect blend of Italian and Indian flavors.

