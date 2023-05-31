“Indian wrestlers treatment”: International Olympic Committee Condemns the Treatment of Indian Wrestlers

United World Wrestling Warns Indian Athletes May Compete Under Neutral Flag at Olympics

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 were relocated from India over a pending inquiry against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and now, United World Wrestling (UWW) has warned that Indian athletes may have to compete at the Olympics under a neutral flag.

UWW, which oversees wrestling at the Olympics, expressed concern over the detention of protesting Indian athletes by the Delhi Police and condemned the treatment meted out to them. The international governing body said it would hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety.

According to UWW, the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, which were to be held in New Delhi, were relocated to Astana, Kazakhstan due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and the pending inquiry by the Indian sports ministry against the WFI.

UWW also threatened to suspend the WFI if the election process is not completed within the 45-day deadline. The international governing body urged the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the WFI.

The IOA has appointed a two-member Ad-hoc Committee of Suma Shirur and Bhupender Singh Bajwa to oversee the WFI’s office, and a retired High Court Judge will also be appointed to ensure impartial and transparent voting.

Wrestling’s world governing body has issued its first statement about the protests by the Indian wrestlers, expressing disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. The UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers and urges the authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.

The events of the past few months have been worrying for the Indian wrestling community. Wrestlers have been protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the WFI. The UWW noted that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge.

The UWW’s actions have highlighted the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in sports organizations. It is imperative that governing bodies ensure that athletes are provided with a safe and fair environment to compete in. The UWW’s warning that Indian athletes may have to compete under a neutral flag at the Olympics is a reminder that sports organizations must take the necessary steps to ensure that athletes are not penalized for the actions of their governing body.

In conclusion, the UWW’s actions have sent a clear message to the Indian wrestling community and to sports organizations around the world. The importance of transparency and accountability cannot be overstated, and it is essential that governing bodies prioritize the safety and well-being of athletes. The UWW’s warning that Indian athletes may have to compete under a neutral flag at the Olympics is a reminder that governing bodies must act in the best interests of their athletes and ensure that they are not penalized for the actions of their governing body.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Int’l Olympics governing body condemns treatment of Indian wrestlers/