“Indiana Grenade Explosion” today : Indiana Home Explosion: Father Killed, Two Children Injured by Grenade Blast

Indiana Home Hit by Grenade Explosion: Father Deceased, Two Children Hurt today 2023.

A father in Indiana was killed and his two children were injured after a hand grenade exploded at their home on Saturday. The family discovered the grenade while sorting through a grandfather’s possessions, and it is believed to have exploded when someone removed its pin. The area was secured while authorities checked for more explosive devices, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Rohan Parakkad

