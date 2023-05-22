“Indiana Grenade Explosion” today : Indiana Home Explosion: Father Killed, Two Children Injured by Grenade Blast

“Indiana Grenade Explosion” today : Indiana Home Explosion: Father Killed, Two Children Injured by Grenade Blast

Posted on May 22, 2023

Indiana Home Hit by Grenade Explosion: Father Deceased, Two Children Hurt today 2023.
A father in Indiana was killed and his two children were injured after a hand grenade exploded at their home on Saturday. The family discovered the grenade while sorting through a grandfather’s possessions, and it is believed to have exploded when someone removed its pin. The area was secured while authorities checked for more explosive devices, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Rohan Parakkad

  1. Indiana home explosion
  2. Grenade explosion in Indiana
  3. Father dead in Indiana explosion
  4. Children injured in Indiana grenade blast
  5. Indiana home tragedy
Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply