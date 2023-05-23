Indiana man dead after off-road vehicle crash in Jackson County: Robert Carr identified as victim

Robert Carr – focus keyword : Indiana man dead after off-road vehicle crash in Jackson County involving passenger car: Robert Carr identified as driver and victim

A fatal off-road vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County, Indiana on Sunday. State conservation officers were summoned to the scene of the serious ORV crash at the intersection of County Road 225 West and 450 North near Brazil. The ORV driver, 78-year-old Robert Carr of Brownstown, was operating a side-by-side vehicle with two passengers when he ignored a stop sign and collided with a passenger car. All the ORV occupants were ejected, and Carr was later pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. One of the surviving passengers was also taken to the hospital for treatment. The occupants did not use any safety equipment, and the incident is still being investigated.

News Source : Joe Schroeder

