Indiana Volleyball Player Sarah Ising from Crown Point Passes Away







Sarah Ising, Crown Point IN Volleyball Player, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sarah Ising, a talented volleyball player from Crown Point, IN. She was a beloved member of the community and a standout player on the volleyball team.Sarah’s passion for the sport was evident in every game she played. Her dedication and hard work on the court inspired her teammates and coaches alike. Her loss is deeply felt by everyone who knew her.Our thoughts and condolences go out to Sarah’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed.