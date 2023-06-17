Indianapolis Hotel Room: Woman Faces Charges in Toddler’s Death

Woman Accused of Causing Toddler’s Death in Indianapolis Hotel Room

A woman has been charged with causing the death of a toddler in a hotel room in Indianapolis. The incident happened when the woman was staying at the hotel with the child. The woman, whose identity has not been released, has been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The cause of the toddler’s death has not been disclosed. The woman is currently in custody and is awaiting trial. The authorities have not released any further information about the case.

