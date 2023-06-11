Indianapolis marks 100th homicide of the year, victim’s name not released

“Indianapolis 100th homicide victim” : Indianapolis marks 100th homicide, victim name not released

Over the weekend, Indianapolis experienced a surge in gun violence with at least 18 people shot, including three children, and the city’s 100th homicide of the year. The incidents occurred in various neighborhoods, with some shootings happening during arguments or parties, and some being self-inflicted. Two of the children were injured in accidental shootings. Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement condemning the violence and emphasizing the need for common-sense gun safety measures to protect the community’s most vulnerable. In comparison, in 2022, the city recorded 95 homicides during the same time period. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating the incidents and has released preliminary information subject to change.

