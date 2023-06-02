India’s Virtual SCO Summit: Ministry of External Affairs Explains the Reasoning Behind the Decision

India is set to host the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit virtually on November 10. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it comes as no surprise that India has opted for a virtual format for the summit. However, many have been left wondering why India chose to host the summit virtually and what it means for the future of international diplomacy.

The Ministry of External Affairs has provided some answers to these questions. According to the ministry, the decision to host the SCO summit virtually was made in the interest of safety and convenience. With the pandemic still raging across the globe, it would have been risky to hold an in-person summit. By hosting the summit virtually, India can ensure the safety of all participants while also making it easier for leaders to attend without having to travel long distances.

The virtual format of the summit also reflects the changing nature of international diplomacy. In recent years, there has been a growing trend towards virtual meetings and summits. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, which has forced leaders to find new ways to communicate and collaborate. The virtual format of the SCO summit is just one example of how technology is transforming the way that international diplomacy is conducted.

However, there are also some drawbacks to hosting a virtual summit. One of the main challenges is that it can be harder to build personal connections and trust when meeting virtually. This is particularly true for leaders who have not met in person before. Additionally, there may be technical issues that could impact the smooth running of the summit. To mitigate these challenges, India has worked closely with the other member countries to ensure that the virtual format is as effective as possible.

Despite these challenges, the virtual format of the SCO summit offers many benefits. For one, it allows for greater participation from member countries. Since there is no need to travel, leaders from all member countries can attend without having to worry about logistics or expenses. Additionally, the virtual format makes it easier to schedule meetings and coordinate agendas. This can help to ensure that the summit is more productive and efficient.

Overall, the decision to host the SCO summit virtually reflects the changing nature of international diplomacy. While there are some challenges associated with virtual meetings, the benefits of this format are clear. As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing pandemic, it is likely that we will see more virtual meetings and summits in the future. India’s hosting of the SCO summit is a clear example of this trend.

Virtual SCO summit India’s foreign policy COVID-19 impact on international conferences Indo-China relations Geopolitical dynamics in South Asia