India’s Worst Train Crash: Cause Identified, Suspects Yet to be Named

India’s railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has identified the cause of the train crash in Odisha that killed at least 288 people, as well as those responsible for it. According to Vaishnaw, the accident was due to a technical issue with the electronic interlocking signal system, which caused a train to change tracks incorrectly. However, he declined to provide further details until the final investigation report is released. The crash involved three trains, including the high-speed passenger train Coromandel Express, and the passenger line Yesvantpur-Howrah Express, both of which were carrying over 2,000 people. Vaishnaw stated that the focus is now on restoring rail services, which are expected to be back to normal by Wednesday.

