“Indie games for Steam”: 9 Captivating Indie Games You Should Add to Your Steam Wishlist

Indiegeddon: The Top Ten Most Played Games on Steam Deck in January 2023

Hello and welcome to Indiegeddon! In this article, we’re going to take a look at some under-known and upcoming indie games that deserve some attention. By wishlist-ing and buying these games, you can help revolutionize the gaming industry and empower indie developers. So, sit down, and let’s get started with the top ten most played games on Steam Deck in January 2023.

An Elaborate History of Chess by Iteration Games

Chess has always been a popular game, but An Elaborate History of Chess takes it to a whole new level. This strategy-cum-city-builder game allows you to build castles, explore dungeons, farm turnips and even get checkmated by a tree. It introduces chess’s unspoken piece, the Ghost, and mythologizes the game in a unique way. Although it’s only been announced this month, you can wishlist it already.

House Hopper by Random Games Generator

House Hopper is a charming game that allows you to play as a sponge scourer, a screwdriver, or even an egg. It’s about propelling these usually sentient objects around a house, gathering keys, and opening new areas. Created by a two-person team, it looks ridiculously fun. Will they resist getting rich with a Sponge Daddy DLC? We’ll find out when it releases in late 2023.

Where Birds Go To Sleep by Quiet Little Feet

Where Birds Go To Sleep is an incredibly ambitious text adventure game from a two-person developer with an amazing name: Quiet Little Feet. In this game, you don’t play as the main character but rather his subconscious. You attempt to influence the decisions of a “horrible, vile and cruel smuggler,” although whether for good or ill is up to you. With beautiful art and fantastic writing and voice acting, this game is a must-play. Although there’s no release date yet, you can wishlist it on Steam.

DepowerBall by Mega Power Games

DepowerBall is a four-player single-screen party game that allows players to vote for a suite of powers for each match, then start taking them away from anyone who’s winning. The fun of voting to take away powers from anyone who wins a round forces people to adapt on the fly. The video above has some excellent footage of people playing it in real life, and their accompanying excitement and moods, which makes things look very compelling. It’s set to release in late summer 2023.

Turbo Sloths by RainStyle Games

Turbo Sloths is a racing game that takes place in an apocalyptic wasteland where you drive enormous steamrollers and violently destroy all the other racers. Using upgrades and boosters, you can make your hefty metal can into a racing machine, as well as a very destructive one. Despite a slew of positive reviews from players, it has been entirely overlooked by the gaming press. Turbo Sloths released late last year, and it’s available on Steam.

Tales of Seikyu by ACE Entertainment

Tales of Seikyu is a farming simulator that involves battling off threats from the Old Gods. This deep fantasy game is primarily inspired by Asian folktales, but with a few Western creatures like vampires in there too. It’ll feature dungeons, puzzles, and even multiplayer, alongside—you know—working on your farm. It’s set to release in 2024, and you can wishlist it on Steam.

Salvus: Aries by Rosemilk Studio

Salvus: Aries is an otome that kicks off with the game’s heroine protagonist killed. Despite the downer premise, the game offers sexy opportunities in the afterlife. Oh, and also she’s a reaper now. Following a successful Kickstarter last year, Salvus: Aries is still a long way off, with a release date of Q1 2025. But there’s already a demo you can play right now.

Super Fantasy Kingdom by Feryaz Beer

Super Fantasy Kingdom is a game that combines Settlers with Vampire Survivors, where you work on building your kingdom in between onslaughts from squillions of invaders. It’s the first example of an evolution on the VS format. There’s a demo on Steam that just came out, although a release date has yet to be announced.

Phoenix Springs by Calligram Studios

Phoenix Springs is a mystery adventure game with stunning art, sound, and voice acting. There’s another 20 minutes of it to watch via Alpha Beta Gamer, or you can play it for yourself via the game’s prologue on Steam. Calligram Studios intentionally kept the details light, but the aesthetic alone makes it worth playing. Phoenix Springs is set to release in Summer 2023, and you can wishlist it on Steam.

Conclusion

And that concludes our list of the top ten most played games on Steam Deck in January 2023. We hope you found some new games to wishlist and buy, and help support indie developers. Remember, your support can revolutionize the gaming industry and empower indie developers. So, keep an eye out for these games and give them a chance.

