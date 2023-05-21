“indie love triangle” today : IndieWire’s Shimmery Tale of a Love Triangle Involving Emotionally Struggling Individuals

IndieWire: A Glittering Love Triangle Featuring Sorrowful Attractive Individuals today 2023.

Anthony Chen’s film “The Breaking Ice” is a beautiful portrayal of life’s ability to change and transform. Set in the small Chinese border city of Yanji during winter, the film follows the story of Nana, a tour guide who fakes warmth, and Li Haofeng, a finance type stranded in the city. The film explores themes of liminality and imagined borders, and the power of collective life force. Despite stumbling when trying to fill blank spaces with firm details, the film remains raw and sensitive. “The Breaking Ice” premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is currently seeking U.S. distribution.

A Shimmery Love Triangle About Sad Hot People – IndieWire

News Source : David Ehrlich

