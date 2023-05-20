Indigenous children : Search Continues for Indigenous Children Missing in Colombian Plane Crash

Search Continues for Indigenous Children After Deadly Plane Crash in Colombia

The article features a photo of a soldier standing in front of a crashed Cessna C206 in the jungle of Solano, Caqueta state, Colombia. The plane crashed on May 1, and while three adults were found dead, four Indigenous children are still missing. Colombian troops found the wreckage on May 16, but the children were nowhere to be found. The children, members of the Uitoto Indigenous community, were identified as Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 13; Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, 4; and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, 11 months. Colombian President Gustavo Petro initially announced on Twitter on May 19 that the children had been found alive, but he later deleted the tweet and acknowledged that the information was not confirmed. The search for the children continues with the help of military personnel and nearby Indigenous communities. Various finds, such as a baby bottle and a pair of scissors, have been debated as potentially linked to the missing children. The company that owned the plane also reported that one of its pilots had heard from members of a local Indigenous community that the children were on their way to a village on a riverboat, but they never arrived.

Read Full story : Search for 4 kids missing after deadly Amazon plane crash leaves Colombia on edge /

News Source : SUNSTAR

1. Amazon plane crash

2. Colombia missing children

3. Search and rescue mission

4. Deadly air accident

5. South American tragedy