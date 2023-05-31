Indigenous History Month CBC Top 5: Top 5 Ways to Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with CBC in June

National Indigenous History Month Celebrates Storytellers and Honors Contributions of Indigenous Peoples

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada, a time to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. This year’s theme is “Residential Schools: Reconciliation through Education and Understanding,” which aims to raise awareness of the devastating legacy of residential schools and promote healing and reconciliation.

In this month of celebration and reflection, CBC has curated a collection of Indigenous-themed content, including podcasts, playlists, and documentaries. Here are the top 5 CBC programs to check out this month:

The Urbariginal Podcast – In this powerful podcast, Rudy Kelly explores his complicated relationship with his father, a chief of the Tsimshian Nation. Through interviews with elders and experts, Rudy delves into the impact of colonization on Indigenous people and how it has affected his own identity. Indspire Awards – The Indspire Awards celebrate the achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their communities and beyond. This year’s awards ceremony will air on June 18th on CBC TV and CBC Gem. North American Indigenous Games Volunteer Spotlight Series – CBC Atlantic is shining a spotlight on some of the amazing volunteers who are helping to make the North American Indigenous Games a success. Through their acts of kindness and cultural sharing, these volunteers are helping to inspire others to get involved in the Games. Indigenous Music Playlists – CBC has curated six playlists featuring the best Indigenous music from across Turtle Island (North America). From traditional powwow drumming to contemporary hip hop and rock, these playlists showcase the diversity and richness of Indigenous music. Reclaimed – Reclaimed is a podcast that explores the many worlds of Indigenous music, from traditional songs to contemporary sounds. Host Jarrett Martineau interviews musicians and artists and shares their stories and music.

National Indigenous History Month is an opportunity to learn, celebrate and reflect on the contributions of Indigenous peoples to Canadian society. It is also a time to acknowledge the ongoing challenges faced by Indigenous communities and to work towards reconciliation and understanding. CBC’s programming provides a platform for Indigenous voices and stories, helping to promote greater understanding and appreciation of Indigenous culture and history.

Indigenous History CBC’s Top 5 National Indigenous History Month Celebrate Indigenous Culture Indigenous Heritage Month

News Source : CBC

Source Link :Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with CBC’S Top 5 for June/