Indio High School Lockdown today : What we know

Today, Indio High School went into lockdown. The reason for the lockdown is unknown, and there were no reported casualties or injuries. Details of the incident are currently being investigated, and the story is still developing. Students and faculty are urged to remain safe and vigilant while authorities work to determine what occurred.

As of now, this story is still in its early stages and more information is expected to emerge shortly. As the situation is constantly evolving, it is important to stay tuned for further updates and developments. We can expect to gather more details and gain a clearer understanding of the matter as time progresses.