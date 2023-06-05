“Individual Crochet Braids”: A Tutorial on Creating Individual Crochet Braids without Cornrows on Natural Hair #crochet #foryou #fyp #beauty #share

Introduction

Crochet braids are a popular and versatile hairstyle that is loved by many women with natural hair. They are easy to maintain and can be styled in a variety of ways. However, not everyone wants to have cornrows as a base for their crochet braids. In this article, we will discuss how to achieve crochet braids without cornrows, using the individual crochet method.

What are Individual Crochet Braids?

Individual crochet braids are a variation of traditional crochet braids. With this method, you do not need to braid your hair into cornrows before installing the crochet hair. Instead, you will use a crochet needle to loop the hair extensions through individual sections of your natural hair. This technique creates a more natural-looking style and is an excellent option for those who do not want to wear cornrows.

Materials Needed

To achieve individual crochet braids, you will need the following materials:

Crochet hook (Size L) Crochet hair extensions Hair scissors Hair gel Hair oil Rat tail comb Hair clips Bobby pins

Step-by-Step Tutorial

Step 1: Prepping Your Natural Hair

Before starting the crochet process, make sure your hair is clean, detangled, and moisturized. Apply a leave-in conditioner to your hair and use a rat tail comb to part your hair into small sections.

Step 2: Installing the Crochet Hair

Take a small section of the crochet hair and fold it in half. Then, use your crochet hook to pull the folded end through a section of your natural hair. Once the hair extension is through, use your crochet hook to loop the loose ends of the crochet hair through the folded end, creating a knot. Repeat this process until you have installed all of the crochet hair.

Step 3: Styling Your Crochet Braids

After installing the crochet hair, you can style your individual crochet braids in any way you like. You can leave them loose, create a half-up, half-down style, or put them in a bun. To create a sleek look, apply hair gel to your edges and use a boar bristle brush to smooth them down. You can also use bobby pins to secure any loose sections.

Step 4: Maintenance

To maintain your crochet braids, make sure to keep your scalp clean and moisturized. Apply a light hair oil to your scalp every few days to keep it hydrated. You can also use a satin scarf or bonnet at night to protect your hair while you sleep.

Conclusion

Individual crochet braids are an excellent option for those who do not want to wear cornrows as a base for their crochet hair. This technique creates a more natural-looking style and is easy to maintain. With the right materials and a little bit of practice, you can achieve a beautiful crochet braid style that will last for several weeks. Give it a try and see how it works for you!

