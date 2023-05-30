“Individualistic Horse Who Placed 3rd Consecutively in the Arima Kinen Dies at Age 35”

ナイスネイチャ35歳で死亡 有馬記念3年連続3着の個性派 存命中…

Introduction

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of the famous racehorse, ナイスネイチャ (Nice Nature), at the age of 35.

Career

Nice Nature was a unique and talented racehorse who had a long and successful career. He was known for his distinctive personality and racing style, which made him a fan favorite. He participated in many prestigious races throughout his career, including the famous Arima Kinen (The Grand Prix), where he finished third three years in a row.

Legacy

Nice Nature’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved and admired him. He was a true champion, and his determination and spirit inspired many. His unique personality and racing style set him apart from other horses, and he will always be remembered as a one-of-a-kind talent.

Sad News of His Death

The news of Nice Nature’s passing has left the horse racing community in shock and sadness. He was a beloved horse who touched the lives of many. His passing is a great loss to the sport and to those who knew him.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nice Nature’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life. He lived a long and successful career, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Nice Nature. You will be missed.

