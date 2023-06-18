Terbit Rencana Perangin-angin, the local official who imprisoned men in cages : Indonesian Official Terbit Rencana Perangin-angin Imprisoned 656 Men in Cages on Palm Plantation and Palm Oil Factory Owned by His Family, Investigation Finds

Indonesia’s anti-corruption investigators launched a search for a local official after catching two of his aides accepting a $40,000 bribe. After a six-month investigation, they discovered 65 men locked in two cages on a sprawling estate in North Sumatra. The captives had been held under the guise of a drug rehabilitation program and forced to work as slaves at a palm plantation and palm oil factory owned by the official, Terbit Rencana Perangin-angin, and his family. Most of the victims received no treatment for their addiction. The case highlights Indonesia’s poor human rights record and the corruption that flourishes at the regional level. Although the cages were an open secret, local police and officials never intervened because Mr. Perangin-angin was seen as all-powerful in Langkat Regency. He was tried and convicted of bribery in Jakarta and sentenced to seven and a half years in October, but has not faced any charges for the men found caged on his property.

News Source : Richard C. Paddock

