“Indoor insecticide spray” : 1 Pack of Odor-Free Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer with Comfort Wand for Indoor & Perimeter2: Effective Against Ants, Cockroaches, Spiders, Fleas & Ticks, 1.1 gal

“Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer for Indoor & Perimeter2 with Comfort Wand – Kills Ants, Cockroaches, Spiders, Fleas & Ticks, Odor-Free – 1.1 Gallon, 1 Pack”



Price: $20.49

(as of Jun 01,2023 05:29:41 UTC – Details)





Bugs are an annoyance that every homeowner has to deal with. They can invade your home and cause damage, contaminate food, and spread diseases. If you’ve ever had to deal with ants, cockroaches, spiders, fleas, or ticks, you know how frustrating it can be to try to get rid of them. Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer for Indoor & Perimeter2 with Comfort Wand is an effective solution that not only kills bugs but also creates a barrier to keep them out of your home.

This spray is designed to kill a variety of home-invading insects, including ants, cockroaches, spiders, fleas, ticks, scorpions, beetles, silverfish, centipedes, and millipedes. It’s perfect for use both indoors and outdoors, and it can be applied to a wide variety of surfaces. The formula is non-staining and odor-free, which means you can use it in areas like kitchens and bathrooms without worrying about leaving a residue or unpleasant smell.

One of the best things about Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer is its ability to create a bug barrier. This means that in addition to killing the bugs you already have, it also prevents new bugs from entering your home for up to 12 months. This is especially effective for ants, roaches, and spiders on non-porous surfaces indoors. By creating a barrier around the perimeter of your home, you can keep bugs out and enjoy a bug-free living space.

The Comfort Wand makes application of Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer easy and convenient. The continuous one-touch spray eliminates hand fatigue, which makes it easier to apply the spray to the perimeter of your home. There’s no pumping required, which means you can spray indoors and outdoors without worrying about getting tired or cramping up. The wand can also be used to apply the spray to hard-to-reach areas, such as around windows and doors.

Overall, Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer for Indoor & Perimeter2 with Comfort Wand is an effective solution for homeowners who want to get rid of bugs and keep them out of their homes. With its ability to kill a variety of insects and create a bug barrier, it’s a product that can provide up to 12 months of protection. The non-staining and odor-free formula makes it easy to use in any room of your home, and the Comfort Wand makes application a breeze. Whether you’re dealing with ants, cockroaches, spiders, fleas, or ticks, Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer is a product that can help you take control of your home and keep it bug-free.



