Indulgent travel experiences: Travel Writers’ Most Luxurious Experiences

From a wine-fuelled cycling adventure through France to a night in a private island resort, the Stuff Travel team has experienced some of the most extravagant and luxurious travel experiences. These experiences have left them with memories that they will cherish for a lifetime.

For Lorna Thornber, her most extravagant experience was in Burgundy, France. She won a trip to Burgundy in a competition, and was elated to visit one of France’s most famous wine regions. She stayed in a 17th-century mansion in the wine-mad mediaeval town of Beaune and explored the town’s underground labyrinth of wine cellars. She also hired a bike to ride the grape-lined corridor that is the Route des Grands Crus, stopping off at big-name wine villages for free tastings of the pinot noir and sparkling crémant the region is renowned for. Moving on to Mâcon, she got what is likely to be her closest glimpse of what it’s like to live like royalty at Le Château de la Barge.

For Juliette Sivertsen, her most luxurious experience was at Kokomo Private Island in Fiji. She was personally welcomed by staff and was provided with bespoke, personalised service. The team came up with activities based on her hobbies and interests, which included scuba diving, a heavenly spa session, and a beautiful luxury fishing charter. She caught a Spanish mackerel that was taken back to the chef that night and prepared whatever way she wanted. When it came to departing, it was by private seaplane at sunset.

For Alan Granville, his most extravagant experience was in Bali. He walked out of Denpasar Airport into a melee of shouting taxi drivers and picked a random driver. He said he needed to go to a hotel, a nice one but not too expensive. The driver took him to a stunning hotel that was like something out of a magazine, as pristine white curtains gently swayed to the breeze, a giant bed fit for about four, and not one, or two, but three glorious pools a few steps away from him.

For Siobhan Downes, her most luxurious experience was in Dubai. She was dispatched to the Saray Spa at the five-star JW Marriott Marquis, to try out their signature “Golden Hammam”. The hammam involved a stranger washing her, and she was slathered in a gold clay mask, which was gently rinsed off with ladles of warm water. Then she was whisked to another treatment room, where she was given a full-body massage using pure gold-infused oil.

For the Stuff Travel team, their most extravagant experiences have left them with memories that they will cherish for a lifetime. From wine tasting in Burgundy to a private island resort in Fiji, these experiences have given them a taste of the high life and left them feeling elated and amazed at their luck. These experiences show that luxury is not just about fancy private suites and exquisite dining experiences, but also about bespoke, personalised service that caters to all your needs and wishes.

