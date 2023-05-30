Indulging in Laziness while Playing TF2

Being Lazy in TF2

Team Fortress 2 is a game that requires a lot of skill, strategy, and teamwork. But sometimes, you just want to be lazy and take it easy. Here are some tips for being lazy in TF2.

Play as a Heavy

The Heavy is the perfect class for lazy players. You can just sit back, hold down the trigger, and let your minigun do all the work. You don’t even need to aim! Plus, the Heavy has a lot of health, so you can be lazy and still stay alive.

Use a Sentry Gun

If you’re playing as an Engineer, you can be lazy by building a sentry gun. Just set it up in a good spot and let it do all the work. You can sit back and relax while your sentry takes care of the enemies.

Play Defense

If you don’t feel like running around and being active, you can play as a defensive class like the Engineer or Sniper. Just find a good spot to set up and wait for the enemies to come to you. This way, you can be lazy and still contribute to your team’s success.

Use the Quick-Fix

If you’re playing as a Medic, you can be lazy by using the Quick-Fix. This medigun heals players faster than the regular medigun, so you don’t have to spend as much time healing your teammates. Plus, it has an Ubercharge that makes you and your patient invincible for a short time, so you can be lazy and still help your team push forward.

Play on Payload Maps

If you’re feeling lazy, you can play on payload maps. These maps have a cart that moves on its own, so you can just stand near it and let it push you forward. You don’t need to do much, just shoot any enemies that come near the cart.

Conclusion

In conclusion, being lazy in TF2 is definitely possible. You can play as a Heavy, use a sentry gun, play defense, use the Quick-Fix, or play on payload maps. Just remember, it’s important to still contribute to your team’s success, even if you’re feeling lazy.

