“Indus basin project review India”: India evaluates advancement of Indus basin initiatives

Second Meeting of Task Force on Indus Water Treaty Held

The second meeting of the task force to ensure the exercise of India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty was held on Friday. The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Water Resources, and the Indus Water Commission.

Progress Made on Several Fronts

The meeting noted that progress had been made on several fronts, including the construction of the Shahpurkandi dam in Punjab. The dam is expected to provide irrigation and drinking water facilities to the region and help in controlling floods. The task force also discussed the progress on the construction of the Ujh project in Jammu and Kashmir, which is expected to provide irrigation facilities to the region.

The task force also discussed the construction of the Tulbul navigation project on the Jhelum river. The project is aimed at improving navigation on the river and is expected to benefit both India and Pakistan. The task force noted that the project had been stalled for a long time due to various reasons, including objections from Pakistan.

Timely Completion of Projects Emphasized

Emphasis was laid on completing the works on all the Indus basin projects in a timely manner. The task force noted that delays in the completion of projects could lead to cost overruns and could also result in the loss of benefits to the region. The task force also discussed the need for better coordination between the various agencies involved in the construction of the projects.

Importance of Indus Water Treaty

The Indus Water Treaty was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960. The treaty regulates the sharing of the waters of the Indus river system, which is one of the largest in the world. The treaty has been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability in the region. However, in recent years, there have been concerns about the implementation of the treaty, with both India and Pakistan accusing each other of violating the treaty.

The task force emphasized the importance of the Indus Water Treaty and noted that it was a vital instrument for ensuring the equitable sharing of the waters of the Indus river system. The task force also noted that any disputes arising under the treaty should be resolved through the mechanisms provided for in the treaty.

Conclusion

The second meeting of the task force on the Indus Water Treaty was a step in the right direction. The progress made on several fronts is a positive development, and the emphasis on completing the works on all the Indus basin projects in a timely manner is commendable. The importance of the Indus Water Treaty in maintaining peace and stability in the region cannot be overstated, and it is heartening to see that the task force recognizes this fact. The task force should continue to work towards ensuring the equitable sharing of the waters of the Indus river system and resolving any disputes that may arise under the treaty.

