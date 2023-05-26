Indus Basin Projects review: Assessment of India’s Progress on Indus Basin Projects

India makes progress on Indus Basin projects to better utilize water treaty rights with Pakistan

India has made significant progress on various fronts, particularly on completing works on all Indus Basin projects, in a timely manner to better utilize its rights under the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. The second meeting of the task force to ensure exercise of India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty, chaired by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, reviewed the progress of various hydro-power projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Review of progress made on Indus Basin projects

During the meeting, it was noted that progress had been made on several fronts and emphasis was laid on completing the works on all the Indus Basin projects in a timely manner to enable better utilization of India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty. The government-run Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation issued a statement highlighting the importance of completing the projects on time.

Efforts to monitor hydro-power projects in Indus Basin

Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him of the efforts to monitor implementation of hydro-power projects in Indus Basin under the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting on the Indus Water Treaty was attended by officials from the ministries of external affairs, jal shakti, Jammu and Kashmir administration among others.

Briefing on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir valley

In addition to the meeting on the Indus Water Treaty, the Deputy National Security Advisor also met top military and security officials in the union territory and was briefed on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir valley. The meeting was aimed at ensuring that all hydro-power projects in Jammu and Kashmir are implemented in a timely and efficient manner, and that India’s rights under the Indus Water Treaty are fully utilized.

Conclusion

India’s progress on the Indus Basin projects is a significant step towards better utilization of its rights under the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. The completion of these projects in a timely manner will not only improve the availability of water resources in the region, but also help to improve relations between the two countries. The efforts to monitor implementation of hydro-power projects in Indus Basin under the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office is a welcome move and is expected to ensure that these projects are implemented efficiently and effectively.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :India reviews progress on Indus Basin Projects/