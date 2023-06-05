“Industrial Air Blow Gun” : Industrial Air Blow Gun with Extensible Stainless Steel Nozzle and 360 Degree Swivel Hook for High Volume Air Flow and Dust Blowing

Industrial Air Blow Gun with High Volume and Power, Adjustable 17-26 Inch Stainless Steel Air Flow Nozzle, Pneumatic Air Compressor Tool with 360 Degree Swivel Hook, Extended Dust Blower Gun



Price: $13.59

(as of Jun 05,2023 14:45:20 UTC – Details)





The High Volume Powerful Industrial Air Blow Gun with a 17-26 inch extensible stainless steel air flow nozzle is the perfect pneumatic air compressor accessory tool for your industrial or household cleanup needs. With its durable construction and high-pressure resistance copper alloy adjusting nut, this air blow gun is designed to last. The high-impact stainless steel air flow nozzle and anti-break chromed zinc alloy body ensure that this tool can handle any task you throw at it. Additionally, improved designed sealing components make this air blow gun more reliable and durable than other models on the market.

One of the standout features of this air blow gun is its extended long-reach edition. The maximum extended size is 26 inches, with an extensible 14-21 inch air flow nozzle, allowing you to access hard-to-reach slot areas. This feature is especially useful in industrial settings where debris and dust can accumulate in tight spaces. With this air blow gun, you can easily clean and blow-off any surface, no matter how hard it is to reach.

This air blow gun has a wide range of applications, making it an essential tool for any industrial or household setting. Whether you need to blow dust, water, powder, debris, or anything else, this air blow gun can handle the job. Its powerful air flow and extended reach make it ideal for cleaning out machines, blowing off work surfaces, and even clearing out clogged drains. With this air blow gun, you’ll be able to tackle any cleanup job quickly and efficiently.

Finally, the 360 Degree Swivel Hook on this air blow gun makes it easy to use and convenient for placing and storage. This feature is especially useful in industrial settings, where tools can easily get lost or misplaced. With the swivel hook, you can easily hang this air blow gun on a tool rack or store it in a toolbox without worrying about it getting damaged. Additionally, the swivel hook makes it easy to access the air blow gun when you need it, without having to dig through a cluttered toolbox.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a powerful and reliable air blow gun for your industrial or household cleanup needs, the High Volume Powerful Industrial Air Blow Gun with a 17-26 inch extensible stainless steel air flow nozzle is the perfect tool for you. With its durable construction, extended reach, and wide range of applications, this air blow gun is an essential accessory for any pneumatic air compressor. And with the convenient 360 Degree Swivel Hook, you’ll never have to worry about misplacing this essential tool again.



