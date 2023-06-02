“Industrial Floor Fan” : Black 20-Inch Heavy Duty Metal Industrial Floor Fan with 3-Speeds for Warehouse, Workshop, Factory, and Basement

Black Heavy Duty Metal Industrial Floor Fan – 20 Inches, 3-Speed, High Velocity – Ideal for Warehouse, Workshop, Factory and Basement Use



When it comes to heavy-duty industrial fans, look no further than the 20 Inch 3-Speed High Velocity Heavy Duty Metal Industrial Floor Fans. These fans are specifically designed to provide powerful airflow for commercial and residential use. With a 3-speed high-torque motor and 3-speed rotary switches, you can easily adjust the airflow to meet your needs. Whether you’re using it in a greenhouse, workshop, basement, living room, or garage, these fans are sure to keep you cool and comfortable.

One of the standout features of these industrial floor fans is their ball-bearing motors. Thanks to this technology, they are able to run for years with proper care. This makes them a reliable and cost-effective choice for anyone in need of a heavy-duty fan. Additionally, the reinforced wire grill provides added safety, ensuring that the blades are not exposed and that there is no risk of injury. All in all, these fans are built to last and provide reliable cooling for any environment.

Another benefit of the 20 Inch 3-Speed High Velocity Heavy Duty Metal Industrial Floor Fans is their all-metal construction. With aluminium blades and a sturdy metal frame, these fans can withstand daily wear and tear without breaking down. They are also designed to be used indoors only, ensuring that they are not exposed to harsh weather conditions that could damage their motor or blades. If you’re looking for a durable and long-lasting fan that can handle heavy use, these industrial floor fans are an excellent choice.

Finally, it’s important to note that these fans should be used under the voltage that exceeds their maximum allowable voltage of 120V. This is to ensure that they operate safely and effectively without overheating or causing other issues. If you’re unsure of the voltage in your environment, be sure to consult the user manual or contact the manufacturer for guidance. Overall, the 20 Inch 3-Speed High Velocity Heavy Duty Metal Industrial Floor Fans are a great investment for anyone in need of a powerful and reliable cooling solution. Whether you’re using them at home or in a commercial setting, these fans are sure to provide you with the airflow you need to stay comfortable.



