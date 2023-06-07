“Industrial Hall Tree with Storage” : Black Industrial 5 in 1 Large Organizer: Aheaplus Coat Rack, Hall Tree with Storage Bench, 5-Tier Shelves, Fabric Storage Basket, and Side Hooks – Sturdy Metal Frame and Wood Look Accent Furniture, 72 inch.

Black Industrial 5 in 1 Large Organizer Coat Rack with Storage Bench, 5-Tier Shelves, Fabric Storage Basket, Side Hooks, and Wood Look Accent Furniture – Sturdy Metal Frame, 72 inches High



The Aheaplus Coat Rack, Hall Tree with Storage Bench, 5-Tier Shelves, Fabric Storage Basket, Side Hooks, Industrial 5 in 1 Large Organizer is a stylish and functional piece of furniture that is perfect for any home. With its modern design and ample storage space, this hall tree is perfect for entryways, hallways, foyers, bedrooms, and living rooms. The industrial design elements and stylish rustic accents make it a great addition to any home decor.

The shoe bench and side open storage shelf provide large storage space for shoes, and the different heights of the shoe bench are designed for storing high heels, boots, and sports shoes. The side shelves can be interchanged and installed on the right or left side according to your needs. This coat rack also has a top storage shelf providing spacious space to display your home decor, books, potted plants, or other decorations.

Crafted of P2 MDF wood board and heavy-duty powder-coated steel, this coat rack is not only sturdy and durable but also offers you a safe and healthy environment in your living room. Each side shelf holds up to 44 lbs, and the shoe bench has a weight capacity of 220 lbs. The “X” crossbar enhances the stability of the whole coat rack, and the anti-tip kits are included to prevent falling over, ensuring the coat rack is safe for your children.

Worry-free assembly and excellent after-sales services are included with this coat rack. All necessary hardware and tools are included, and the professional customer service will always be there no matter before or after-sales. Any quality problems, just contact them, and the experienced customer service team will respond ASAP. Enjoy a great shopping experience with this practical and functional coat rack that will bring organization and style to your home.



