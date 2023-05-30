“Industrials Stocks”: “Discover the Top 5 Industrial Stocks that Could Boost Your Portfolio This Month”

The Industrials Sector: An Opportunity to Buy into Oversold Stocks

The recent overselling of stocks in the industrials sector has presented a unique opportunity for investors to buy into undervalued companies. One way to identify oversold stocks is through the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator that compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the major oversold players in the sector and their recent developments.

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE)

INNOVATE Corp. reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter sales results. However, Chairman Avie Glazer remains optimistic, stating that there have been a number of positive developments across INNOVATE’s three businesses in the first few months of 2023. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.64, and its RSI currently stands at 23.32.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited reported a first-quarter 2023 revenue of $196.5 million, exceeding the consensus of $115.00 million. CEO Ulrik Andersen stated that following a period of seasonal weakness in the first quarter, freight rates have rebounded, and the outlook for the rest of the year is positive, driven by the gradual recovery of the Chinese economy. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $7.24, and its RSI currently stands at 23.38.

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC)

DLH Holdings has been awarded a contract to continue and significantly expand its IT services for the National Institute on Aging. President Diane Yarnell expressed her honor for the opportunity to continue and expand their relationship with the National Institute on Aging. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $9.01, and its RSI currently stands at 28.34.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)

Ducommun announced the pricing of a $74.4 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at a price of $40 per share. The company’s 52-week low is $38.89, and its RSI currently stands at 24.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading appointed Peter Allen as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 16, 2023. CEO John C. Wobensmith expressed his confidence in Allen, stating that his appointment reflects their success in developing talent at the company. The company has a 52-week low of $11.92, and its RSI currently stands at 25.76.

Investors looking to take advantage of these oversold stocks may want to consider employing a dollar-cost averaging strategy, where they invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals regardless of the stock’s price. This approach can help mitigate the risks of market volatility and capitalize on potential long-term gains.

In conclusion, the current overselling of stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity for investors to buy into undervalued companies. By utilizing the RSI and keeping up-to-date with recent developments, investors can make informed decisions and potentially see strong returns in the long run.

News Source : Lisa Levin

Source Link :Top 5 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month/