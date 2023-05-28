“Indy 500 honorary starter Adam Driver”: “Adam Driver, ‘Ferrari’ Actor, Named Honorary Starter for Indy 500 Green Flag at Brickyard”

Indianapolis: A City Immersed in Culture

Indianapolis is a city dripping in culture. From the famed jazz clubs of Indiana Avenue — frequented by blues luminaries like Wes Montgomery and Freddie Hubbard — to its sun-scorched basketball courts, Nap Town has been immortalized as one of the crown jewels of Midwestern life.

On Sunday, that culture will shine through once more. Legions of fans — some local, others from across the country — will make their pilgrimage to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for IndyCar’s most famous race, the Indianapolis 500.

Adam Driver: Honorary Starter of the Indianapolis 500

Caught in the deluge of bodies swarming the grandstands will be a special guest. He also happens to be one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Academy Award nominee Adam Driver will mount the starter’s perch as the race’s honorary starter. He’ll be tasked with waving the green flag to signal the start of the race.

“Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

Driver is an on-brand choice for the Brickyard’s signature event. He’s a Hoosier through and through, having grown up in Mishawaka, a small town that sits just outside South Bend. Driver attended the nearby University of Indianapolis before enrolling at Juilliard. He also served in the Marines, a notable footnote given the fact the Indy 500 is held on Memorial Day weekend.

Indy 500: A Special Day for Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans

“Indy 500 Race Day is full of meaning for our drivers, our fans across the globe and most especially our active-duty military members and veterans,” Boles said. “Adam is not only a star recognized across the world, but also a former U.S. Marine who will be a very fitting addition to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

Driver stars in “Ferrari,” a movie that highlights Enzo Ferrari’s contributions to Formula One racing. He leads a standout cast that features Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Penelope Cruz and Robert De Niro, among others.

Driver joins the list of movie stars who have waved the lime-green banner on race day. Last year, Miles Teller kicked off the proceedings. Other notable film icons to have taken on the role include Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Milo Ventimiglia.

Conclusion

The Indianapolis 500 is not just a race, it’s a cultural phenomenon. It brings together fans from all over the world to witness a moment of pure adrenaline and excitement. And with Adam Driver as the honorary starter, this year’s race will be even more special. As the green flag waves, the city of Indianapolis will once again prove why it’s a cultural gem of the Midwest.

