“Indy 500 Victory Lane Photography”: The Non-Driver Who Became the Most Photographed Man in Indy 500 Victory Lane

The Man Behind the Borg-Warner: Jack Mackenzie and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

When it comes to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, names like Foyt, Unser, Mears, and Castroneves are often the first to come to mind. These legendary drivers have each won the prestigious Indianapolis 500 Mile race four times, but there is another name that deserves recognition for its impact on the race: Jack Mackenzie.

Mackenzie was the official caretaker of the Borg-Warner trophy from 1953 to 1983. His job was to transport the trophy around central Indiana every year during the month of May, leading up to the Indianapolis 500 race. While he started with a meager salary of just $75 for the entire month, Mackenzie saw the role as a unique opportunity to immerse himself in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

But Mackenzie’s first year on the job didn’t go as planned. The Borg-Warner trophy went missing while in his custody, and Mackenzie found it in the basement of a fraternity house where a group of college students were drinking something out of it. Mackenzie kept the details of that evening to himself for years, but his children now have many stories about the most famous trophy in motorsports.

To Mackenzie’s family, the Borg-Warner was just another member of their household. It sat in their living room, and Mackenzie even took it with him during severe weather warnings. He was dedicated to his job, but he also made sure to create memories for his children that would last a lifetime. In fact, Mackenzie’s daughter Liz Freiherr might be the only person to have ever been inside the Borg-Warner trophy, and she has a photo to prove it.

For Mackenzie, Victory Lane was where the real action was. He was quick to meet driver Bill Vukovich in a scorching-hot Victory Lane in 1953, and he almost dropped the trophy on Graham Hill’s head in 1966 due to the exhaust pipes of Hill’s Lola T90. But it was putting the trophy on AJ Foyt’s car four times that meant the most to Mackenzie.

While Mackenzie passed away in 2008, his impact on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Borg-Warner trophy lives on. His children still enjoy seeing their father in race photos and flashbacks of him in Victory Lane. Mackenzie’s legacy is a reminder that it takes more than just talented drivers to make the Indianapolis 500 Mile race the iconic event that it is today. It takes dedicated individuals like Jack Mackenzie, who were willing to go above and beyond to ensure its success.

News Source : WRTV Indianapolis

Source Link :The most photographed man in Indy 500 Victory Lane wasn’t a driver/