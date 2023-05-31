“inequity in crowdfunding”: The most privileged are the primary beneficiaries of crowdfunding.

Why Crowdfunding Is Not a Fair Means for Legal Defence in Violent Crime Cases

A former United States Marine, Daniel Penny, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally choking a 30-year-old Black man, Jordan Neely, on a New York subway train. Penny’s legal team has initiated a crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo, which has raised over $2.8 million from 57,000 donations for his legal expenses. While many people on the left have expressed dismay at the success of this fundraiser, GiveSendGo isn’t necessarily wrong to host it. However, what’s objectionable about this campaign is what it demonstrates about the larger, highly inequitable enterprise of crowdfunding itself.

Penny’s fundraiser was likely created on GiveSendGo rather than the much larger and better known GoFundMe website because GoFundMe has a policy against allowing fundraisers for the legal defence of people accused of violent crimes. GiveSendGo has become home for right-wing legal causes, including legal defence funds for Rittenhouse, police officers accused of homicide, Jan. 6 rioters, Canada’s so-called Freedom Convoy activists, and most recently, Penny.

Legal defence and due process in the courts are a basic civil right, and it’s Penny’s right to defend himself in court and to access legal counsel to do so. However, Penny’s fundraiser shows crowdfunding is a wildly unfair way of securing this and other rights. After Penny was charged with manslaughter, funds began pouring into the 24-year-old’s campaign, helped by exposure on mainstream and social media. As a result, Penny will have the finest legal defence money can buy, likely with ample money left over.

This isn’t the case for the vast majority of people accused of crimes — violent or otherwise — who are equally deserving of effective legal counsel. Most crowdfunding campaigns fall well short of their goals. White beneficiaries generally fare better than Black and other racialized minorities, and people in relatively wealthy and well-educated communities raise more money than those in less affluent areas. Campaigns with no support are common, and for every Daniel Penny or Kyle Rittenhouse, there are thousands of campaigns that get little or no public support.

In the United States and most other democracies, all people in principle have access to public defenders, and their basic right to legal due process is secured in this way. However, the reality is that public defenders are often under-resourced, overburdened, and struggle to provide their clients with effective counsel even with their best efforts. In other cases, these defenders fail outright in their duties to their clients. That means a defendant with a multi-million-dollar legal fund is in a wildly different position than the much larger mass of people navigating public defender systems.

GoFundMe’s decision to ban campaigns for the legal defence of people accused of violent crimes was likely driven by reputational concerns rather than principle. It’s understandable that a company that brands itself as the most helpful place in the world doesn’t want to invite criticism for hosting high-profile campaigns for police officers who killed Black Americans during arrests, political insurrectionists, and people who shoot racial justice protesters.

Crowdfunding operates largely as a popularity contest, distributing help in deeply inequitable ways. Leaving it up to the public to pick who should have access to basic rights leads to deeply unfair outcomes. If people on the left and right can agree that a legal defence is something everyone deserves, then we should also agree that crowdfunding isn’t the way to secure this right.

News Source : The Conversation

Source Link :Crowdfunding primarily benefits the most privileged/